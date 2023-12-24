'Rick and Morty' Not Airing New Episode Tonight

There is no new episode of Rick and Morty tonight for one simple reason: Season 7 is finished. This may be a rude awakening for fans that have grown used to new episodes over the last few months. The beloved cartoon will be back, but it's hard to say when.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered on Sunday, Oct. 15 and aired for 10 weeks straight through Sunday, Dec. 17 on Adult Swim. The series has a die-hard fan base, so odds are that many people were keeping count of the episodes and knew that the season was ending, but if you found yourself pining for sci-fi adventures this weekend, you certainly weren't alone. The show hit some huge benchmarks in Season 7 with new voice actors, some major character developments and some experimental new story formats.

Of course, the fun isn't totally over for Season 7. Since the show airs on cable and many fans don't pay for those hefty packages, a lot of first-time viewers will revisit these episodes when they hit streaming services in January. That will be a chance for the whole fandom to relive the stories in discussions on social media. Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty Season 7 will be available on Max and Hulu starting on Jan. 22, 2024.

In the meantime, fans with a valid cable login can rewatch Season 7 on the Adult Swim app, while cord-cutters can rent or purchase the new episodes on PVOD stores like Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu. Episodes start at $1.99 each while the full season starts at $18.99. Alternatively, fans can hold out for the hard copy. The last several seasons of Rick and Morty have gotten excellent DVD and Blu-ray releases – typically sometime between the season finale and the streaming premiere. Odds are that Rick and Morty Season 7 will go on sale sometime soon.

However you watch, the new season is momentous as it replaces the eponymous main characters with new voice actors – Ian Cardoni for Rick and Harry Belden for Morty. All the other characters previously played by co-creator Justin Roiland have been recast as well. Roiland was fired earlier this year after he was charged with felony domestic violence, although he was eventually acquitted due to a lack of evidence. Critics generally seemed to agree that the recasting didn't hurt the show, and the season got favorable reviews overall.

More importantly, the season saw some big developments for its main characters, including Morty's first adventure without Rick and a sweet moment between Rick and Summer (Spencer Grammer). Rick finally confronted his nemesis and continued to work on his mental health, while a different specter of the past threatened to become the series' new "big bad."

Rick and Morty Season 7 is streaming now on the Adult Swim app and on PVOD stores. It will join the previous seasons on Max and Hulu on Jan. 22. Season 8 is in production, but there's no telling when it will premiere.