Ric Flair, Terrell Owens and More Famous Faces Spotted at College Football National Championship

Tonight’s College Football National Championship has almost as many stars in the audience as last night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Of course, President Donald Trump himself is at the game, and he arrived to a mix of applause and boos. Whether they support his politics or not, many commented that they were annoyed to see the president at the game, as they prefer to keep their sports purely entertainment and free from controversy. Twitter users especially lamented the president’s arrival, as pictures and videos of him filled the hashtag, distracting from the game and dominating headlines.

The commander-in-chief wasn’t the only one stealing focus, however. Fans and reporters alike noticed some high-profile faces in the stands. Many professional athletes are in attendance, including Ric Flair, Terrell Owens, Hines Ward, Todd Gurley and Bubba Watson. ESPN personalities are also all over the place, as Greg McElroy was spotted on the sidelines.

Quavo, one of the rappers from Migos, was also in the stands. He’s likely rooting for Georgia — his home state — though Quavo didn’t attend college. In fact, he dropped out of high school in his senior year, while finishing out the season as a quarterback on the Berkmar High School football team.

Tensions are high in Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight, and not only for the championship. Heightened security frustrated many fans on the way in, causing extensive wait times at the gate. Organizers can’t be too careful, as the slew of recent national tragedies have revolved around high occupancy venues just like this.