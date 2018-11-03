Reese Witherspoon Debuts Dramatic New Look for Upcoming Apple Series

Reese Witherspoon will not look like herself for her newest television serious.

The actress was spotted rocking a brunette look while filming her upcoming series for Apple. She also rocked a burgundy leather jacket, black sweater, jeans and tall brown boots in Los Angeles.

Take a look at Reese’s new ‘do, photo released by ET.

It is unclear about whether Witherspoon is rocking a wig for the new role, though if she said goodbye to her blonde locks it must have been a recent development as she Instagrammed a new photo Friday of herself celebrating 15 million followers.

Witherspoon will star in the new series for the upcoming Apple TV series alongside Jennifer Aniston. The show, which does not yet have an official title, follows the lives of those who work in a fictional morning show, exploring the unique challenges faced by the woman (and men) who perform the arduous jobs in front of, and behind the camera.

The series marks Aniston’s return to television for the first time since Friends.

The leaked photo of Witherspoon’s character comes a few days after Steve Carell was cast as the male co-lead of the series, marking his return to television since The Office.

The new series was written by Kerry Ehrin and based on an original idea by Media Res Michael Ellenberg and directed by Mimi Leder. Carell is set to play Mitch Kessler, Deadline reports, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape.

This is not Carell’s first stint as a morning anchor, he hilariously played TV weatherman Brick Tamland in the Anchorman film as well as news anchor Evan Baxter on Bruce Almighty.

The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell and Mark Duplass. Ehrin will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Leder will also executive produce alongside Aniston and Kristin Hahn; Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter and Ellenberg. Filming for the new series reportedly began this week.

The new series is not the only big TV project Witherspoon has on the horizon. Big Little Lies season two finished filming in summer 2018 and is expected to air in 2019. The new season will welcome back the original cast, along with the addition of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep.

Apple has yet to reveal the name and release date of its new streaming service, though it has announced more than 10 new series coming to the new streaming service.