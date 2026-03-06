Recently Canceled Series Returning With One Special Episode as Cast Says Network ‘Made a Mistake’

The Kitchen cast is coming back for a special episode after the Food Network cooking show came to an end in December 2025.

After the show wrapped its decade-plus run late last year, the cast revealed on Katie Lee Biegel’s All On the Table podcast that they’re reuniting for “one more episode” that would air sometime in March.

“We are filming a special episode of The Kitchen. It’ll be on the air,” Jeff Mauro said on Katie Lee Biegel’s podcast All On the Table.

Geoffrey Zakarian noted that while The Kitchen officially aired its finale episode back in December, Food Network has continued to broadcast reruns and repackaged episodes, saying, “12 more weeks for Food Network to realize they’ve made a mistake” in ending the show.

“They did make a mistake, didn’t they?” Biegel said, as Mauro agreed, “I think I’m not afraid to say that out loud.”

Mauro continued that fans who approach him often ask why Food Network canceled The Kitchen, with Zakarian chiming in, “It’s like canceling Jeopardy! — nobody does that.” Mauro agreed, “It was appointment television in a world where there’s no appointment television.”

Biegel then offered up her theory as to why Food Network ended The Kitchen, reasoning, “I think it was a perfect storm of things that were out of our control of contracts ending, trying to sell Warner Bros. Discovery, wanting to keep their balance sheet low. It wasn’t about ratings or about what fans wanted. And honestly, it made me feel so good the way that people responded.”

She continued, “I knew people watched The Kitchen, but I didn’t know that people were so passionate about it. It felt so good to know that we connected with people and became part of their Saturday morning.”

Food Network announced that The Kitchen would be coming to an end back in October, writing on social media at the time, “After 40 unforgettable seasons with over 500 episodes, #TheKitchen will officially come to an end on Saturday, December 13th.”

“We’re immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years. Thank you for tuning in, cooking along, and being part of our community,” the network continued. “Please join us for one final holiday season together in #TheKitchen.”