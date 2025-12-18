Beloved Talk Show Officially Ends After 40 Seasons

The Kitchen has officially come to an end on Food Network after more than a decade and more than 500 episodes.

The final episode of the talk show aired Saturday, with co-hosts Katie Lee, Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Jeff Mauro then taking to social media to commemorate the end of an era.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The last episode of The Kitchen @foodnetwork is this morning!” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for 12 great years and over 500 episodes!!! I will miss our crew so much and so appreciate all of you for letting us do what we love to do for so long. What an amazing ride!!!”

Anderson wrote in another post, “Is it the end? Or the beginning? This is how you must look at all change in LIFE…cuz we are still living, it’s not the end until it’s over.”

She continued that she was “still thankful,” noting that “40 seasons just doesn’t happen to many in this game” and and that “ya never gonna catch me mad or sad about this win!!!!”

Mauro added his thoughts in another tribute post, writing, “Well, as the kids say…that’s a WRAP! Or is it? Where will we all end up? Who the heck knows.”

Writing that he and his co-hosts “made a record breaking amount of QUALITY informative, delicious and hilarious television, together, with the best crew imaginable @gardenslateproductions,” Mauro pointed out that he has a live tour coming up, a YouTube channel, a cookware line, and more on which to focus.

“I know this may the end of the Kitchen, but I can PROMISE you all, this is only the beginning to my biggest chapter yet,” the chef wrote, adding that he was “truly grateful to @foodnetwork for trusting in me/us to hold down daytime for the last 12 years. I will truly miss making this show…”

Zakarian replied to Mauro on that post, writing that The Kitchen was “the very best experience in food in my lifetime.”

Food Network announced that The Kitchen would be coming to an end back in October, writing on social media at the time, “After 40 unforgettable seasons with over 500 episodes, #TheKitchen will officially come to an end on Saturday, December 13th.”

“We’re immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years. Thank you for tuning in, cooking along, and being part of our community,” the network continued. “Please join us for one final holiday season together in #TheKitchen.”