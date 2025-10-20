Beloved Talk Show Ending After 40 Seasons

Food Network‘s beloved weekend talk show The Kitchen will come to an end this December after 40 seasons and more than 10 years on air.

The final episode of the Emmy-nominated series, which is co-hosted by Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and guest star Alex Guarnaschelli, will air its final episode Saturday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

“After 40 unforgettable seasons with over 500 episodes, #TheKitchen will officially come to an end on Saturday, December 13th,” Food Network announced Monday on social media.

“We’re immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years. Thank you for tuning in, cooking along, and being part of our community,” the network continued. “Please join us for one final holiday season together in #TheKitchen.”

The Kitchen‘s cancellation comes as the Food Network is “evaluating resources and its priorities” heading into the new year, Variety reports, and as Warner Bros. Discovery pursues plans to separate the linear channels aspect of their business from the streaming services and studio.

“For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Warner Bros. Discovery head of food content Betsy Ayala told the outlet. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”

Award-winning celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay was quick to praise The Kitchen in the comments of Food Network’s announcement. “Thank you to the Kitchen and its fabulous chefs and hosts for holding it down in daytime on @foodnetwork for the last decade,” he wrote. “Well done everyone.. an iconic run.”

Fellow celebrity chef Marc Murphy commented, “Guys, congrats on an incredible show — one of my favorites to watch and to be part of. You’re all legends.”

Food Network star Aarti Sequeira added, “UGH! I loved this show because it reminded me of why I fell in love with cooking in the first place… lots of voices and hands working together in a kitchen with equal servings of love and sass!!! Love you guys and well done for an unprecedented run!”