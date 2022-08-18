Randy Martin, Star of DIY's 'Texas Flip N Move', Dead at 65

Randy Martin, who starred on DIY Network's former show Texas Flip N Move, has died. The home renovation TV personality, who was also known as The Lone Wolf, was 65 years old. An announcement posted to his Facebook page confirmed the sad news on Wednesday. "We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," read the post. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed."

Martin passed away at his home after having been diagnosed with liver cancer, Deadline reports. A video montage containing photos of Martin throughout his life was also posted alongside the Facebook message. Among the photos were one of him with his wife, Judy, on their wedding day, as well as photos of him and his family.

We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning.

Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time.

— Snow Sisters Texas (@SnowSistersTX) August 17, 2022

Martin's Texas Flip N Move co-stars, Toni Snow and Donna Snow Barksdale – aka the Snow Sisters – shared the same Facebook video and message to their page. Reactions from fans of the show poured in. "RIP Randy. God blessed you with a great talent," one fan wrote. "You helped families have homes they could afford. Loved watching you and the Snows. You will be missed. Prayers for your family."

"Prayers for the family! He was a great person," one Twitter user replied to the same message the sisters shared there. "Oh no...he was such a pleasure to watch. A very sincere person. He will be missed!" someone else wrote. "Omg I'm so heartbroken over this news. I will be praying for the family and friends during this time. He will be missed," another fan wrote.

Texas Flip N Move premiered on DIY Network in 2014, with Martin making regular appearances throughout the first season. After that, he was featured as a main cast member until 2017. He is survived by his wife Judy, their children and their grandchildren.