Rami Malek Addresses That ‘Very Awkward’ Golden Globes Moment With Nicole Kidman

Rami Malek has officially addressed that “very awkward” Golden Globes moment with Nicole Kidman.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Malek was shown a clip of the exchange for the first time and after seeing how Kidman seemed to inadvertently shade him on-stage at the event, he was visibly embarrassed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video,” the 37-year-old said with a laugh. “So I thought I could easily go up and say hi. But in a moment like that, it was very awkward. I have a feeling it was probably haunting me on the Internet.”

He went on to share that while Kidman appeared to snub him, her husband, country music superstar Keith Urban was very excited to greet him.”I got love from Keith that night, her husband,” Malek said. “He’s a massive Queen fan.”

Regardless of the awkward moment with Kidman, Malek had a pretty big night at the 2019 Golden Globes, with the actor taking home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The music biopic also scored the biggest prize of the evening, winning the award for Best Picture – Drama. The film’s two trophies made it the second biggest film of the evening, only coming in behind the dramedy Green Book, which took home three awards.

Malek previously spoke with GQ about what it was like to transform into Mercury for the film, saying that as he got into character he discovered that both he and the Queen singer “both like dressing up.”

“I very much enjoyed these costume fittings, and in the costume fittings I would go in hair and makeup because I needed as much rehearsal time as possible,” he added. “I wasn’t going in there as Rami, I went in there as Freddie and if I wanted a cup of tea, I ordered a f—ing cup of tea. I could be a bit more naughty than I was, without getting too irreverent or too scandalous.”

Malek also joked that, while his singing vocals in the film were mixed with those of a Freddie Mercury impersonator, he is done with karaoke.

“I won’t do it any more, because I did about six months of karaoke. I’ve sang at the top of my lungs every day on this film and that’s hard for someone who’s not a singer to do,” he explained. “I took all the singing lessons possible, because you never know at the end of the day who they’re going to use as and when. I think they’ve done quite a seamless job at it. That is a ton of Freddie, by the way.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is still playing in some theaters around the nation, with the Blu-ray and DVD of the film scheduled to be released on Feb. 12.