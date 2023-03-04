Rachael Ray Launches Major New Venture as Her Show Ends

Rachael Ray might be moving on from her daytime show, but she made it clear she wasn't about to rest on her laurels. Just as CBS Media Ventures released a notice that Rachael Ray would be winding down after 17 seasons in syndication. However, there was a note that Ray was set to work on new projects for Free Food Studios. Deadline soon reported details about Free Food Studios, which is Ray's new media company.

Ray is partnering with Brian Flanagan, as well as Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee of Intentional Content, on the venture, which will create new content starring Ray and other up-and-coming talents. The parties involved have previously collaborated on Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals for Food Network and Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home for FYI.

"I'm beyond proud to launch Free Food Studios with my longtime collaborator and friend Brian Flanagan and his team at Intentional Content," said Ray. "I've always wanted to create a library of original content in the food space and it excites me to have the opportunity to mentor and introduce a new class of culinary talent through this platform."

Flanagan added, "There are huge opportunities in content library ownership for those who can quickly and efficiently scale with high volume. And in the food genre, there is no better person to build a library of original programming with than our partner Rachael Ray. Building on our long time producing partnership with Rachael, this new studio will allow us all to create and produce high quality food content the way we want and the way we know how."

No word on when fans can expect to see anything from Free Food Studios, but A+E Networks has already commissioned projects in the food and home categories.