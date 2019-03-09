R. Kelly: When and How to Watch ‘CBS News: The Gayle King Interview’

CBS is airing an hour-long special featuring Gayle King‘s headline-making interview with R. Kelly Friday night. CBS News: The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly debuts at 8 p.m. ET and is made up of footage previously aired during CBS This Morning on Wednesday and Thursday.

The interview special bumped a new episode of MacGyver from the schedule. CBS will still air new episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods after the special.

The special will air on CBS affiliates and owned stations across the country. However, if you do not have access to a television, CBS does provide a live stream on its website, depending on your location. You will need to provide login information from your cable or satellite provider. A live stream is also available to CBS All Access subscribers.

CBS can also be streamed on internet TV providers like YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu TV. Many of these services provide free one-week trials.

In the interview with King, Kelly insisted allegations of sexual abuse against underage girls and that he has a “sex cult” are untrue, even after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly told King. “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?”

At one point, Kelly began crying and stood up, yelling at King.

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!”

He continued, “Thirty years of my career! And y’all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can’t do it! Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth! You don’t want to believe it!”

King also interviewed Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, who are living with Kelly in Chicago and claim to be his girlfriends. Their parents believe they were brainwashed by Kelly.

“I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth. You guys are believe some f—ing facade that our parents are saying,” Clary told King. “This is all f—ing lies for money and if you can’t see that you’re ignorant and you’re stupid as f— because you want to be. All because that’s the world we live in. Negativity sells. Gossip is what sells. Rumors are what sell.”

Photo credit: CBS