QVC lost a familiar face during their New Year’s Eve broadcast. During the live episode, longtime host Jennifer Coffey, who joined the network in 2011, said her final goodbye to the shopping network as she grew emotional reflecting on her decade-plus career at the network. She initially made the announcement in November in a social media post, noting in part: “One thing about dreams is that they evolve, grow and change. I’ve made the choice to end my years as a QVC host but am 100% certain it is not the end of my time in this building. And I hope you follow me along right here on social media as I continue to bring you along for the wild ride.” In the Instagram post, Coffey shared a photo of her first day on set with her script.

At the end of the two-hour broadcast, Coffey looked into the camera, telling her viewers: “My entire purpose over these last 13 years has been to inspire,” Coffey said. “Everyone watching has a dream in your heart right now. Whatever your dream is, you are meant to have that dream come true. Even if it seems insurmountable — someone’s telling you you can’t. The circumstances seem too challenging — here’s what I know to be true. If you believe and know that that dream is meant to be yours, it will be yours because whatever you want, it wants you too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Through tears, she added: “I can’t wait for all of you to achieve your dreams. I promise you it is possible. I’m living it myself, but that’s not important. What’s important is that you’re going to live it in 2025. I love you all so much, and I can’t thank you enough for giving me your time over 13 years. It has been my honor. Thank you. I’ll see you soon.”