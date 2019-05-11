‘Proven Innocent’, Starring Kelsey Grammer, Canceled by Fox After Season 1

Fox has canceled Proven Innocent, the new series starring Kelsey Grammer, after just one season.

Fox put an end to Proven Innocent this week, according to a report by The Wrap. The network never showed a lot of confidence, putting it in an unfavorable Friday night time slot and ordering just 13 episodes for its shortened first season. As it turned out, that was its last as well.

Proven Innocent starred Frasier alum Kelsey Grammer, though he was not technically the lead of the series. Grammer was the most recognizable name and face for the show, however, so the executives were clearly hoping he would draw in a crowd.

Proven Innocent centered around a legal team that worked on wrongful conviction cases. The show also starred Rachelle Lefevre, Clare O’Connor, Russel Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser and Riley Smith. The series was a drama, centering around Madeline Scott (Lefevre), who was passionate about wrongful conviction cases after spending a decade in prison for a crime she did not commit.

The creators of Proven Innocent took the cancellation in stride, posting their thanks on the show’s official Twitter page and encouraging fans to show the season they did make to their friends. The 13-episode season is still streaming on Fox‘s website.

Meanwhile, many expect Grammer to take up his call for a Frasier revival more earnestly now. The actor has been suggesting the project for almost a year now, reportedly even taking meetings with writers about what it would look like. So far, there have been no concrete plans laid out, but with this week’s cancellation it could be time.

Grammer spoke to The Wrap about the possibility of a reboot last August. He was excited about the project, saying that he would be excited to see where all the characters are today, as we have done with many other classic sitcoms recently. However, he would like to see some changes too.

“I don’t want to go back to Seattle,” he said bluntly.

“We’ve talked to a couple of writers who are working on an idea,” Grammer said at the time. “If the writing for the revival becomes what it was previously, that would it make it interesting enough to think about it. We’re not at the stage yet.”

As for the popularity of reboots, Grammer was not shy in saying that it was an issue of quality.

“Because TV sucks,” he said. “There are not comparable comedies to what there were in the golden age.”