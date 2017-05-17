Prison Break Producer On Michael & Sarah’s Touching Reunion

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE LATEST EPISODE OF PRISON BREAK!

The revival season of Prison Break finally put together the reunion that fans had been waiting for, and it certainly delivered.

Michael has been overseas for the entire season, while his true love, but former lover, Sarah was back in the states. In Tuesday’s episode, logistics gave way to destiny, and the two were brought together once again.

With antifreeze coursing through his veins, Michael was dying once again. However, Sarah managed to get to him in Greece. As she’s done throughout the entire series, Sarah saved Michael’s life.

Some may have wondered why this reunion took place in the seventh episode of the season, when the finale is only two weeks away. Creator/producer Paul T. Scheruring had a very specific reason behind the timing.

“She’s obviously the endgame for [Michael],” Scheruring told ET. “If we only had him reunite with her in the ninth episode [and] after all these years of Prison Break, we only see them in the same place for one episode, I felt like that was too late.

“One of the strongest parts of the series is seeing Michael and Sara together, working their way through the challenges and working as a team and sharing that bond of love,” he continues. “It really was important for me to bring her up — their reunion — early enough in the season that the audience would get multiple episodes of these two together, but also at the same time, deep enough in the season that it feels like, ‘Wow, they’re finally together.’”

This reunion was made especially gut-wrenching when Michael saw a photo of his son for the first time. If you recall, Michael has been presumed dead since his son was born. Sarah went on to marry someone else, a man named Jacob Ness.

With only two episodes left in the revival series, there’s no telling what could be come of Michael, Sarah, Lincoln, and the rest of the Prison Break crew.

