Prime Video Casts Lead Role for ‘God of War’ TV Adaptation

Amazon Prime Video’s God of War series has found its Kratos.

Ryan Hurst, known for his roles as Opie in Sons of Anarchy and Beta in The Walking Dead, has been tapped to play the main role in the upcoming series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on the mythology-tinged video game franchise from Sony, the series has already received a two-season order.

Legendary sci-fi screenwriter Ronald D. Moore—writer of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine as well as creator of Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, and For All Mankind—is writing, producing and executive producing the series.

The 2018 reboot of God of War will be the basis for the series. The official synopsis for the series sees “follows father and son, Kratos and Atreus, as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

It’s not Hurst’s first take on the God of War franchise: the latest game in the franchise, God of War: Ragnarok, saw Hurst voicing the mythical god of thunder Thor.

Funnily enough, it’s not even Hurst’s only upcoming project to deal with Greek mythology. He will next be seen on screen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem from the 8th century B.C.