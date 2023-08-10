'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 Trailer Shows Tommy Ready for War

A new season of Power Book IV: Force will premiere next month, and Starz released the official trailer to get fans ready. The trailer shows Tommy Egan preparing to go to war with other gang members in Chicago. Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force will premiere on Starz on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"Nothing stands in Tommy Egan's way this season as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago," the official synopsis of Power Book IV: Force states. "Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his."

Power Book IV: Force is the third spinoff to Power which ran from 2014 to 2020. The first season premiered in February 2022 and featured 10 episodes. Joseph Sikora, who appeared in Power and Power Book II: Ghost, plays the lead role of Tommy in Power Book IV: Force. He has also appeared in the Netflix series Ozark, playing the role of Frank Cosgrove Jr. in Season 3 and Season 4.

Last year, Sikora spoke to Black Film and TV about what the show has done for him as an actor in terms of taking on more in a leading role. "It's not much more of a leading role than I was on the Power show," Sikora said. "Pretty similar, but because you need a great ensemble. I'm so lucky that I have another great ensemble to work with. Legends like Tommy Flanagan and actors like Lili Simmons, and Shane Harper, and Chris Lofton and Isaac Keys. And then some of these young actors which are just phenomenal."

Sikora also teased what fans will see in Season 2. "I think that Tommy is going to seek revenge for Liliana, first and foremost," he revealed. "And then I think that he will strategize. I think that this is going to be a very complex season. Gary Lennon, who's the showrunner is just such a consummate artist and crafter of story. I can't wait to see where he goes, because I have nothing but faith and trust in his ability."