‘Pose’, ‘Yellowstone’ and 8 June TV Premieres We Can’t Wait to Watch

The summer TV season is officially underway, with many new and returning shows starting up a fresh set of stories on the horizon.

As broadcast television shows take their much-deserved summer breaks, their absence allows for cable and streaming services to bring back summer favorites, as well as introduce new shows to fascinate us as the hot months come and go.

From critically-acclaimed favorites to new summer guilty pleasures, take a look at 10 TV shows coming or returning to TV this June.

Pose (FX)

FX’s groundbreaking series is officially back for round 2 of jaw dropping ball scenes, award worthy performances and lots of heart.

Season 2 moves the plot to the ’90s, kickstarting with the release of Madonna’s hit song “Vogue,” bringing the main character’s culture into the limelight.

“This season is absolutely an exploration of what happens when a subculture then reaches mainstream culture,” co-creator Steven Canals told press ahead of the premiere. “It feels like it would have been false for us to not lean into [the appropriation that came along with Madonna’s “Vogue”] as a theme, or to explore what it means for ballroom to suddenly become mainstream.”

Pose premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on FX. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Younger (TVLand)

After being set to move networks and then coming back to TVLand, the comedy series is finally returning for its sixth season.

After choosing to give up his position of power to be with Liza, the relationship between she and Charles will face some “interesting” changes. With the dramedy’s tendency for surprising twists and turns, we can’t wait to see what Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster and company have in store for us this year.

Younger premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET on TVLand. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Queen Sugar (OWN)

As Ava Duvernay continues to make headlines for her Netflix miniseries When They See Us, her family drama series on the Oprah Winfrey Network is making its return for an exciting fourth season.

With new characters and threats coming their way, Season 4 finds the Bordelons keeping their fight to save the family farm and keep their father’s legacy arrive as their personal lives continue to unravel. We will have to wait and see what the new has in store for Charley, Nova and Ralph Angel.

Queen Sugar premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

Euphoria (HBO)

Zendaya leads the cast of this new Drake-executive produced teen drama that is sure to become HBO’s next buzzy new series.

The teen drama follows a group of high school students exploring the lines between love and friendship, all while surrounded by issues of drugs, sexist trauma and social media. Critics already have lots to say about the new show, making the premiere episode a must-watch.

Euphoria premieres Sunday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

The Good Fight (CBS)

The Good Wife‘s much-celebrated spinoff series is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, airing its first season on broadcast television for the first time.

After choosing a leisurely life of retirement following the events of the flagship series, an unexpected turn of events forces Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) to return to the world of law at a new firm with new challenges and hilarious new characters. The only show tackling our current political climate with humor, as well as satirical horror, make sure you don’t miss a second.

The Good Fight will air a two-hour series premiere Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The first three seasons are available to stream on CBS All Access, with Season 4 set to premiere in 2020.

Grand Hotel (ABC)

With Jane the Virgin set to end its run later this summer, viewers searching for their next telenovela obsession need to turn their attention at Grand Hotel.

The new summer show centers around the glamorous family and employees of a famous Miami Beach hotel, where a vicious murder threatens to derail the upstairs-downstairs relationship, and the many secrets kept behind closed doors.

A modern-day reboot of a beloved telenovela, the Eva Longoria-executive produced series should bring enough twists, turns and scandal to keep our Monday nights busy after The Bachelorette.

Grand Hotel premieres Monday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Good Trouble (Freeform)

The Fosters spinoff series had no trouble standing as its own Freeform success story after premiering in January.

Returning for a saucy Season 2 premiere, the show seems to be going farther into unapologetic territory, tackling issues of gender parity, social justice, modern-day relationships and more. As long as we keep getting visits from the Adams-Foster crew every once in a while, we are all in on the original series’ bold younger sibling.

Good Trouble returns for Season 2 Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

The Hills: New Beginnings

MTV has been teasing the sequel to its reality television hit series, The Hills: New Beginnings, for months and it is almost here.

Bringing back most of the show’s original cast — plus Mischa Barton — the new show will seemingly keep the drama going, and hopefully address the scripted-elephant in the room with Episode 1.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Summer 2018’s biggest TV surprise happened after the Kevin Costner-led drama became cable’s biggest new series in the relatively new network.

The cast has teased Season 2 will be a bigger and grander endeavor than the first installment, bringing a new set of threats to the farm. The introduction of new villain Malcolm Beck (Legends of Tomorrow‘s Neal McDonough) also teases trouble ahead for the Dutton family.

Yellowstone Season 2 premieres Wednesday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Big Brother (CBS)

Summer’s most entertaining reality competition series is still shrouded in mystery, but the premiere day — and cast reveal — is coming sooner than we think.

Season 21 of Big Brother will see the return of host Julie Chen as well as new house guests that will compete for the summer’s big price on live television. Veteran player Jeff Schroeder announced Monday the new cast will be unveiled June 17, and we are excited to see what will go down at the Big Brother House this summer.

Big Brother 21 will premiere Tuesday June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.