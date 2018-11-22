The Pillsbury Doughboy Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Sparks Jokes Because of Wrinkled Face

The Pillsbury Doughboy made his usual appearance at the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but many viewers were taken aback by his unusual appearance.

Viewers took to Twitter to crack jokes about the larger-than-life mascot’s ridiculous appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“pardon me, what is going on with the Pillsbury Doughboy’s mouth?” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of the life-size balloon.

pardon me, what is going on with the Pillsbury Doughboy’s mouth? pic.twitter.com/S5tOl9JVW4 — jessica testa (@jtes) November 22, 2018

“I have a good wrinkle creme I could suggest to The Pillsbury Dough Boy,” another person said.

Someone else cracked that the distraction was a “welcome addition” to the parade.

“The pillsbury dough boy looked like a demon approaching the Sugarland performance. If you ask me, his appearance was a welcome addition,” they wrote.

It’s possible the Doughboy’s appearance was a bit distorted due to the cold temperatures or the windy conditions; Today show anchors were calling it the coldest Thanksgiving Day Parade on record, while police warned earlier in the week that if wind speeds reached 34 mph or higher, balloons would have to be grounded. However, the parade went on as scheduled, if a bit chilly.

Those commenting on the Doughboy’s appearance weren’t the only people disappointed with this year’s broadcast. Several viewers took to social media when singer Rita Ora took to the stage with a disastrous lip syncing performance.

As is common for logistical purposes with the parade, Ora appeared to sing, but also lip sync. However, she missed her initial cue to start, and began lip syncing the wrong parts of the song.

“Did you notice Rita Ora’s horrible lip syncing??” one Twitter user wrote. “I know they all do it but hers made [me] sooo anxious.”

Ora was just one of the multiple performers taking part in the historic parade. The likes of Kelly Clarkson, the Barenaked Ladies, Pentatonix, Kane Brown, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Leona Lewis, John Legend, Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Bad Bunny, Anika Noni Rose, Mackenzie Ziegler and more also performed live. In addition, Diana Ross was scheduled to appear with her children and extended family: Tracee Ellis Ross, Rhonda Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross and his wife, Ashlee Simpson.

The parade airs on NBC from 9 a.m. until noon in all time zones.

Photo credit: Gary Hershorn / Contributor / Getty