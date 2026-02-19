Peter Krause Joins NBC Show in First Role Since ‘9-1-1’

Peter Krause is returning to television with a new series following his shocking 9-1-1 exit.

The actor has been cast in NBC’s new drama pilot Protection, which follows a family of law enforcement agents as they’re targeted by a “mysterious assassin.”

Krause will appear in a series regular role as Mike Thornhill, a former Secret Service agent turned assistant director of intelligence, who is described as a career blue-collar government worker who doesn’t want his job to end, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Mike has been the life of the party forever, and that attitude has come at a cost.

Peter Krause at the “9-1-1” ABC premire event held at Spring Place on March 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

“When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin,” the Protection logline reads. “Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

This will be Krause’s first television role after eight seasons as Captain Bobby Nash on the Fox/ABC series 9-1-1. Fans of Captain Bobby were shocked when the series killed off Krause’s beloved character at the end of Season 8 in April 2025, as he sacrificed himself for Howard “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi) by giving him the only antidote for the lethal Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever.

PETER KRAUSE on 9-1-1 as captain bobby nash. (Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Krause said in a statement to Variety after his character’s death. “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this.”

He added, “First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”