Pete Davidson Reveals How Eminem Reacted After He Impersonated Him on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson has taken on a number of roles throughout his time on Saturday Night Live, but perhaps his most talked about role was that of Eminem. The actor and comedian has taken on the role of the rapper on numerous occasions, including a Christmas-themed SNL skit titled "Stu" and a parody of the singer's song "Without Me" to help explain Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). As it turns out, his impressions of Slim Shady have caught the attention of more than just the rapper's fans.

During a Tuesday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson revealed that his impressions landed him a call with none other than Marshall Mathers himself. Reflecting on the call, Davidson said "it went, I think, as good as it could go" and gave some praise to Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo, "great SNL writers," as well as Chris Redd, who wrote the sketches. The sketches were so good, Davidson revealed, that "Eminem said a couple nice things about me," which ultimately led to the phone call.

"I reached out, I was like, 'I would just like to say thank you.' And I just hit him up and said thanks and he was like, 'Yeah man, you really did that. When I saw Stu on script, I was like, I don’t know how it was going to go, but after you did that, it was fire.' I was like, 'Oh thank you so much, you're the coolest,' and then I just hung up as quick as possible," Davidson quipped. "That's all you need, you don't want anything more. When you talk to a hero, you don't want to extend it. If you're good, get out."

Davidson, who said the current season of SNL has been his "favorite," also addressed the current controversy surrounding the show after it was announced in earlier this month that Elon Musk would be hosting an upcoming episode. The Telsa CEO and SpaceX founder is a controversial figure due to his controversial statements on Twitter and in podcast appearances, including statements questioning COVID-19 vaccines and recently stating that "a bunch of people will probably die" when humans finally get Mars. Despite the controversy, Davidson said he is "really excited" to have Musk host and joked that he is "gonna ask him for, like, a Tesla or some s–." Davidson added that he doesn't "know why people are freaking out … I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better, kinda, and he makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"