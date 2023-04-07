'The People's Court' Judge Marilyn Milian Prepping New Series After Cancellation

Judge Marilyn Milian is heading back to the courtroom. Just two months after Warner Bros. canceled The People's Court, the TV judge is set to launch a brand-new court series. Milian will lead a daily one-hour strip titled Justice for the People with Judge Milian for Allen Media Group, the entertainment company announced Thursday.

The new series is set to be available to broadcast television stations nationwide beginning in fall 2023. According to Allen Media Group, ahead of the launch, Milian "will make herself available to news departments of local broadcast television station partners to offer her own insightful expert legal commentary pertaining to locally significant and nationally-newsworthy legal cases."

The upcoming series will join Allen Media Group's large roster of legal shows, the group the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world after it launched nine court series over the past 13 years. Allen Media Group now owns, produces, and distributes nine of the eleven U.S. television court series currently in production, including America's Court with Judge Rose, Justice for All With Judge Cristina Perez, Just with Judge Mablean, and Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, several others. Three new court series – Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, Mathis Court with Judge Mathis, and Judge Milian – will debut this fall. Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group said they "are proud to add our ninth television court series" with Judge Millian, whom Allen called "an outstanding, charismatic, and brilliant television host."

"I am extremely proud and excited to work with Byron Allen and Allen Media Group to bring Justice for the People with Judge Milian to television while helping to enhance legal news coverage for local stations this fall," Milian said in a statement. "Byron's tireless commitment and vision is unwavering and unmatched. I am absolutely certain that working together, we will make the courtroom genre stronger than it's ever been before."

Milian is of course no stranger to courtroom TV. Milian recently finished her 22nd season of The People's Court, a seasons-long run during which she was nominated 15 times for a Daytime Emmy, and won 4 times. Warner Bros. canceled the long-running courtroom series in February along with Judge Mathis in part due to the challenging market in the daytime syndication landscape.

Milian received her undergraduate degree at the University of Miami before earning her law degree from Georgetown Law School. She worked at Harvard Law School for a year and then served as Florida Assistant State Attorney for Dade County from 1984-1994, at which time she was appointed to the County Court bench, and assigned to the Domestic Violence, Civil and Criminal Divisions. She was appointed to the 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County in 1999, and just two years later in 2001, Milian replaced Jerry Sheindlin as judge of The People's Court.