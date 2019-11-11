People’s Choice Awards 2019 Sparks Backlash Among Social Media for Airing Across E! Associated Networks

The 45th People’s Choice Awards is stealing the show on Sunday night. As a result, viewers across all of E!’s associated networks —Syfy, Bravo and USA Network — are unable to watch their usual programming. This has led to some disgruntled people who are voicing their frustrations on social media. The Red Carpet special kicked off at 7 p.m. ET with the award show running for two hours from 9 to 11 p.m ET.

Shows that were affected by the special aired included Married 2 Med, Power, A The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the hit show of E!, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Fans of Married 2 Med were particularly vocal on social media.

Noooooooooooo!!!!! That’s the highlight of my Sunday nights! 😫😫 — A_NYC_GAL🇭🇹 (@GCoffy04) November 10, 2019

Another user tweeted, “Awe man, no M2M or Power. What a dull Sunday night!”

All of the shows will get back to their usual schedule starting next Sunday.

Soooo I take it they moved #Married2Med since this awards show is coming on🙄 — Shea_Butta Babbbbyyy (@Shea_Diva88) November 11, 2019

While some viewers have expressed their disapproval of the show, the majority of fans are loving the looks their seeing from the red carpet.

One such instance is Kelsea Ballerini. The country singer stunned in her appearance as she showed off her abs with a short pink dress and fluffy top. The look led to many people on social media expressing their approval.

Another red carpet moment that sparked conversation among the fans was the get-up worn by designer Jeremy Scott. He strutted onto the red carpet with a harness across his chest and no shirt. It wasn’t necessarily the look that caused the conversation, though, as many fans mistook him as a doppleganger for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore fame.

When the two-hour awards show kicks off, it will continue a growing trend among award shows by not having a host but rather a rotation of speakers and presenters to carry the dialogue. It’s also the second consecutive year that the People’s Choice Awards did not have a host.

Among those handing out awards tonight will be Bellamy Young, Brittany Snow, David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown and KJ Apa, among others.

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards is the second consecutive ceremony to air on the network. The ceremony begins at 9 p.m. ET, live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.