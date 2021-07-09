Peacock Renews 'The Office' Alum's Sitcom for Season Two

✖

Peacock has ordered a second season installment of Rutherford Falls. Hailing from showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas and starring The Office alum Ed Helms, the series focuses on two lifelong friends who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town of Rutherford Falls gets an unexpected wake-up call. Jana Schmeiding, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, and Michael Greyeyes join Helms among the cast.

“We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls, a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed and the incredible cast.”

It comes as no surprise that the show was renewed for another chapter considering it opened to rave reviews in April. It holds a 94% rating on RottenTomatoes.com, which is an impressive feat. Like other streamers of its kind, Peacock doesn't make it a practice to release its viewership numbers. Produced by Universal Television, Mike Schur (The Good Place) is listed as one of its executive producers alongside Ornellas, Helms, 3 Arts’ Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett. Ornellas has a history of working with Schur. The two previously collaborated on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It also boasts of having one of the largest Indigenous writers rooms on Television.

“We are beyond ecstatic for season two! I’m probably slightly biased, but Rutherford Falls is made by the best writers, cast and crew on Earth,” Ornelas said. “Not to mention Ed Helms and Mike Schur, two of the nicest guys in the business. We are very grateful to the folks at Universal Television and Peacock for continuing to champion Indigenous comedies.” The season 2 premiere date has yet to be determined.

The comedy joins a list of series that recently earned renewals from the NBC-backed streaming service. Girls5eva, Saved by the Bell and NBC transfer A.P. Bio. Other shows expected to hit the streamer soon include Dr. Death, Kate McKinnon's Joe Exotic limited series, MacGruber, Queer as Folk, Wolf Like Me, Battlestar Galactica, and Bel-Air.