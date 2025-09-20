PBS Show Removed From Schedules After Decades on TV

One of the mainstay shows from PBS’s catalog is official off the air in all markets.

Each PBS station around the U.S. controls its pwn syndicated programming, meaning that some shows can still air years after their end. An example of this is The Berenstain Bears, the PBS adaptation of the beloved children’s book series.

The animated program, which notably features voice work from Michael Cera as Brother Bear, originally aired from 2002 to 2003, with 40 episodes (80 segments) being made. Some local stations have kept it in the mix ever since, ensuring children could enjoy the iconic bear family’s adventures and learn some life lessons along the way.

However, that run has officially ended. According to @itspeeebs, an X user who tracks PBS schedules around the U.S., the show is officially off air in all markets as of Sept. 8.

“It may be a surprise, but there was a very small number of local stations still airing the show until very recently,” peeebs wrote. “Most stations broadcast the show from 2003 to 2008.”

As the X user points out, there is still a way to watch The Berenstain Bears digitally. Amazon’s Prime Video offers to stream the show — if you subscribe to the PBS Kids add-on service.

You can also find select official episodes on YouTube, and you can still purchase the program through the usual means. As of press time, the removal only applies to any family who watched the show on PBS for free via over-the-air signals.

