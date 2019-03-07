Pauley Perrette Speaks out After New Show Announcement

Pauley Perrette is celebrating following the announcement that she is returning to TV on CBS comedy pilot Broke.

The former NCIS star took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon just after news broke that she would be returning to CBS in a role vastly different than the one that made her a trademark name, starring alongside Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil in the upcoming comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Coming soon… me and @jaimecamil 🙂 love love love!!!!” she captioned a photo of herself and Camil.

The Jane the Virgin alum was eager to share his excitement, too, breaking his silence about the series shortly after it was announced.

“Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you @PauleyP,” he wrote. “Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy. Thank you for saying yes to this adventure.”

Perrette responded to the kind words with a message of her own, once again expressing her excitement at her latest gig.

“Brother, @jaimecamil I went with the nicest most decent people in Hollywood. YOU and the team!” she wrote.

Helming from Will and Grace writer Alex Herschlag and executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Unman and Camil, Broke “follows what happens when an outrageously wealthy trust-fund baby is cut off by his father and he and his wife move into her estranged sister’s condo, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.”

Perrette joins the comedy as Jackie, a tough and sharp-witted single mother who is struggling to raise her 9-year-old son. A bar manager, Jackie is described as “feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box.”

The series will mark Perrette’s first role since she left NCIS, the series on which she starred as the eccentric Abby Scuito for 15 seasons, having been on the popular series since it started as a back-door pilot on fellow CBS military procedural JAG.

Speaking of her character just prior to her exit, Perrette stated that “Abby’s legacy is going to be forever. The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET on CBS. Broke does not yet have a premiere date.