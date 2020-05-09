Pauley Perrette Shares Photo With 'Broke' Co-Star and 'Son' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Just a day after Broke was canceled, series lead Pauley Perrette spent a little time with her on-screen son Antonio Corbo. On Thursday night, just ahead of the premiere of the newest episode, "Losing My Religion," Perrette shared a photo of herself and Curbo fist bumping outside, with several inches of space between their hands, while adhering to CDC guidelines recommending the use of face masks when in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Broke, Perrette stars as Jackie, a single mother and bartender who is just barely scraping by with her son Milo, portrayed by Curbo, when her life is suddenly turned upside down when her sister Elizabeth shows up with her formerly rich husband Javier, who hope to move in with her while they're down on their luck.

Throughout their time on the CBS sitcom, Perrette and Curbo grew close, with the actress sharing multiple on-set photos of herself and Curbo and even surprising him with a special message from Slipknot's Corey Taylor. Fans were excited to see that the bond was continuing despite news that Broke would not be returning for a second season.

"I am glad you both got to see each other again! I know how much you miss and love each other," one fan responded to Perrette's photo. "I hope you and your special TV son continue your friendship for many years to come!"

"I'm glad you see your 'son' once in a while. When this is all over, can you give Tonio a big hug?" asked another, referring to the way in which Perrette and Curbo were safely practicing social distancing in the photo.

After debuting on the network in early April, CBS announced Wednesday that Broke would not be returning for a second season. The series, marking Perrette's return to TV following her departure from NCIS, averaged a 0.7 demo rating and 5.6 million total viewers. In a post shared just hours after news of the cancellation, Perrette reacted to the news while also promoting the latest episode. Now calling Broke a "limited series," Perrette shared her thanks to the cast, crew, and fans, writing that the series "restored my faith in people, in this industry" and "healed" her, "changed" her, and made her "whole."