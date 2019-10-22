Celebrity

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s TV Son Antonio’s Reaction to Slipknot Video on Set of ‘Broke’ Is Priceless

Pauley Perrette is making a big impression on her on-screen son, Antonio Corbo, surprising him […]

By

Pauley Perrette is making a big impression on her on-screen son, Antonio Corbo, surprising him with a special message from Slipknot’s Corey Taylor while bonding on the set of their upcoming CBS comedy Broke. The former NCIS star shared Tuesday a video of the sweet moment she surprised the young actor with a video note from Taylor after he learned what a big fan of the band Corbo is, giving her followers a serious dose of feel-good.

The little boy can be seen shaking with excitement as Taylor tells him in the video Perrette had made for him, “Keep at it and just remember we’re all with you,” even promising a seat of honor at an upcoming show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watching Corbo’s excitement and hearing how kind both Taylor and Perrette were to him collectively warmed the hearts of the NCIS alum’s followers.

Perrette has been really coming into her own again after “a few devastatingly difficult years” while on the set of Broke, she revealed earlier in filming on Twitter.

“I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show [Broke] on [CBS] I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years,” she wrote earlier this month. “I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!”

Broke, which is set to premiere on CBS in 2020, will follow Perrette as Jackie, a single mother and bartender barely scraping by with her son Milo (Corbo), when her life is turned upside down by Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) showing up with her formerly rich husband Javier (Jaime Camil), hoping to move in after falling on tough times. The new series comes from Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Camil.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts