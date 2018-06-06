Pauley Perrette Appears to Call out Report About ‘NCIS’ Set Relieved by Her Departure

Pauley Perrette wants to stop the spread of “so many lies” being told about her regarding her departure from NCIS after 15 seasons on the CBS series.

The NCIS alum shared a cryptic tweet Tuesday night from her account, in response to unspecified rumors being told about her online, though her message would not go into detail.

So many lies being spread about me on line by those who have ALOT to hide. I have done nothing wrong. I promise you that. Never did. Never. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 6, 2018

The tweet was met with mixed reactions from fans, some wondering what the actress was referring to, since news about her have been silent since departing the series.

“I haven’t seen anything about you,” one user responded to Perrette’s tweet.

While others sent messages of support to Perrette, showering her with compliments.

“I never believe in tabloid crap,” another user wrote. “In all the years you were on NCIS I never heard any scandals. On and off camera you always seem to have the biggest heart. Plus, I trust animals and they are always loving to you, and that says A LOT about a person.”

Perrette’s tweet could be in response to a Radar Online report released June 1, claiming that the actress’ departure from the series came as a relief for her former co-stars and crew.

“Now that she is gone everyone on set is much more relaxed,” a source told Radar. “From the actors to the crew members. It’s a nicer atmosphere now that everyone gets on with each other and there’s no bad blood between anyone.”

Radar previously claimed that Perrette exited the series during season 15 because of a behind-the-scenes feud with series lead Mark Harmon. The feud reportedly started after Harmon’s rescue dog Dave bit a crew member in October 2016, leaving them with 16 stitches, and he was forced to bring him back to set.

The cast and crew were reportedly fine with the situation but Perrette was “furious” and “refused to listen to him” when he tried to explain the situation.

A source said Perrette turned into a “diva”, refusing to shoot scenes with Harmon and refusing to sit at the same table with him during table reads.

After the final episode, Perrette tweeted, “I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

“The physical assault she is referring to is apparently just referring to the dog,” the source claimed. “I know that Mark and no other lead actors were involved in any sort of physical violence on or off set.”

Soon after Perrette shared her tweet after the end of her tenure on the series, CBS TV Studios released a statement regarding the situation.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

The actress then thanked CBS for their support with another tweet at the time.

“I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back,” Perrette tweeted.

NCIS will return for its 16th season without Perrette in fall 2018 on CBS.