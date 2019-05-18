Patricia Heaton Posts ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Trailer and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Patricia Heaton’s break from television only lasted a season, as she will be back this fall with CBS’ Carol’s Second Act. A trailer for the new sitcom was released on Wednesday, providing infectious joy for Heaton’s biggest fans.

Carol’s Second Act will air this fall on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. It stars Heaton as the titular Carol, a divorced doctor with kids to raise and a retired teacher. But at 50, she got a second wind and decided to become a doctor. At the beginning of the series, she is a medical intern, working with peers half her age. It will not be easy, but it could be enough to give Carol the second act in life she was looking for.

In the trailer, Carol meets the “silver fox” Dr. Frost, played by Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLachlan. Ito Aghayere (The Blacklist, Elementary), Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Baby Daddy), Camille Chen (Game Night) and Sabrina Jalees co-star. Raising Hope star Lucas Neff has a guest role in the pilot.

Pamela Fryman (Murphy Brown, One Day At A Time) directed the pilot. The executive producers include Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kaptial Entertainment; Heaton, Adam Griffin, David Hunt and Rebecca Stay of Four Boys Entertainment; Emily Halpern; and Sarah Haskins.

Carol’s Second Act is Heaton’s return to television after playing Frankie Heck on ABC’s The Middle for nine seasons. It also represents a return to CBS, which aired Everybody Loves Raymond from 1996 to 2005. Heaton won two Emmys for playing Debra Barone and was nominated five other times for her performance.

After Heaton shared the Carol’s Second Act trailer with her fans on Twitter, their responses were overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

“I’m SO excited for this and that you’re coming back to TV!!! Also I LOVE Kyle MacLachlan!!” one fan wrote.

“Looks great! Excited to see you back on the family TV screen,” another added.

“Oooh, Carol’s gonna school some millennials! I’m here for it!” another fan wrote.

You mean.. you opened a career book and didn’t land on “car salesman”!? 😂😂 can’t wait to watch! — x- KT (@mynameslimKATIE) May 16, 2019

“OMG! The trailer is hilarious. I’ll be watching,” one wrote.

“It’s perfect for you. The cast looks great,” another fan wrote after watching the trailer. “It’s a gold mine of material and most importantly, it looks like it’s perfect for these times. You’re going to have a blast with this character! Well done!”

Carol’s Second Act will debut on CBS this fall.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS