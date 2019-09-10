Patricia Heaton Reveals ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo and Fans Flip

Patricia Heaton shared a photo from behind the scenes of Carol’s Second Act, on Twitter, and fans went wild. The Everybody Loves Raymond star returns to the world of network sitcoms this fall, and fans can hardly wait. In the meantime, they have this adorable candid of Heaton with her co-star, Sabrina Jalees to hold them over.

Jalees posted the photo first, drumming up the initial excitement. On Friday, she tweeted a picture of herself and Heaton standing back to back on set, both with their hands on their hips. Heaton was bent over in laughter, while Jalees wore a mischievous smile.

“PLS WATCH #CAROLSSECONDACT SEPT 26 9:30 ON [CBS] TO SEE AL THE WAYS [Patricia Heaton] AND I MATCH OUR CLOTHES,” she wrote.

I can’t believe I get paid to hang out with these wonderful wacky people…. #CarolsSecondAct @CBSTVStudios @cbstv https://t.co/SHgIennQpP — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 8, 2019

The next day, Heaton retweeted the picture, adding some love for Jalees and the rest of the cast and crew.

“I can’t believe I get paid to hang out with these wonderful wacky people,” she wrote.

One of the top replies came from Heaton and Jalees’ co-star, Ashley Tisdale, who plays another doctor on the show.

“Why you so cool though?” she asked.

Fans replied to the photo as well, hardly able to contain their excitement for the new show. Many people predicted that it will be the next big hit, and perhaps just the thing missing from network TV.

“I’ll be watching. I watch anything Patricia Heaton is in,” one person wrote. “Your acting is award winning for sure.”

“My month was made when I was finally able to pop it into my selections on the DVR!” added another.

“Sometimes I feel as though all the funny, classy shows like yours are in the past, glad I have something to look forward to. Can’t wait!!” a third person tweeted.

Carol’s Second Act stars Heaton as Carol Kenney, a 50-year-old mother of two making a career change in middle age. After retiring from her lifelong profession teaching, Carol decides to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. It starts, somewhat unglamorously, with an internship at the Loyola Memorial Hospital.

Jalees plays Lexie Gilani, another intern in Carol’s group. Obviously, the other students are a bit younger than Carol, but they lack some life experience as well. Tisdale plays Carol’s grown-up daughter, Jenny Kenney, who works as a pharmaceutical rep. Jenny is supportive of Carol in the series, but is also uncompromisingly practical. Throughout the show, she will try to convince her mother to work smarter, not harder.

Other stars include Kyle MacLachlan as Dr. Stephen Frost, the Senior Attending Physician on Carol’s new ward, Ito Aghayere as Dr. Maya Jacobs, the Chief Resident in charge of the interns, and Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel Kutcher, yet another intern in the group.



Carol’s Second Act premieres on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.