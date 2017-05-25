Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer For New Original Series ‘Ozark’

Fans have learned that Netflix is now a top-tier network when it comes to original programming, and the trailer for Ozark proves that things are only getting better.

Ozark isn’t exactly like many other shows on Netflix, in that it deals with the bond of family in deeper and darker ways than many want to admit. Honestly, watching the trailer, the series looks a lot like another Netflix hit, Bloodline. However, instead of watching drama unfold on the beaches of Florida, Ozark heads into the mountains.

The show has some serious star power with its two leads. Jason Bateman, who’s normally a comedic actor, and Laura Linney play a married couple who take their children on the run.

This crime-thriller has flown under most radars, so you may not have heard much about it. If that’s the case, the synopsis below will tell you everything you’ll need to know.

Grounded in dark reality, this money-centric present day story revolves around financial planner Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Bird (Laura Linney) and their family’s sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. Rather than the familiar skyscrapers and trading floors, Ozark explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

Bateman will serve as an executive producer and director on the series. Chris Mundy (Criminal Minds) will act as showrunner, and Bill Dubuque is credited as the creator.

All episodes will be available to stream July 21, only on Netflix.

