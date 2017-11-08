5 of the Most Outrageous Emmy Awards Moments Over the Years

Hollywood will get together to celebrate the greatest achievements in television from the past year on Sunday at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards.

With many fan-favorite series poised for big awards, this year’s show is one that you won’t want to miss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stephen Colbert is set to host the Emmys tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

This is a night to celebrate the cast, crew and everyone involved in our beloved television series.

Although it is not usually a wild award show, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some memorable moments. We gathered five of the most outrageous Emmy Awards moments over the years in honor of the big night.

Read below to see one of the wackiest walk-ups as well as some unexpected interactions.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston’s 2014 Kiss

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn’t a newcomer to winning an Emmy award, but every win still shocks her.

In 2014, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Veep. As she was walking to the stage to accept the trophy, Louis-Dreyfus was met with a shocking surprise. Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston ran up to her and kissed her.

Earlier in the show, she had joked that she didn’t remember who Cranston was, but during her acceptance speech she changed her tune.

The Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Pageantry

The nominees for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series poked fun at the “pageantry” of awards season in 2011.

As each nominee was introduced, one by one they all walked on stage. As the envelope was opened, the women held each other’s hands just like in Miss America pageants.

Melissa McCarthy ended up winning and received one dozen roses, a crown and her Emmy.

Matthew Perry Kisses Doris Roberts in 2003

This was another unexpected kiss, but Doris Roberts isn’t complaining.

During the 2003 Emmy Awards, Roberts won for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The men of Friends, including Matthew Perry, handed Roberts the award and embraced her on stage.

Perry took their interaction one step further and planted a kiss on the Everybody Loves Raymond star.

“That was worth coming up here for,” she said after the smooch.

Kirstie Alley’s Thanks The ‘Big One’

Kristie Alley won an Emmy in 1991 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Cheers.

Her acceptance speech will go down in history for it being straight up hilarious.

She thanked her then-husband Parker Stevenson for being “the man who has given me the big one for the last eight years.”

Alan Alda’s Cartwheel Acceptance in 1979

The M*A*S*H star was incredibly enthused when he won his Emmy Award in 1979.

So much so that he cartwheeled his way up to the stage. This is an acceptance walk-up that will never be forgotten.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!