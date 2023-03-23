'Outlander' Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed

Outlander is returning for Season 7 in less than three months, but fans will have to be patient to see the full seventh season play out. Starz announced Thursday that the penultimate season of the series inspired by Diana Gabaldon's bestsellers will premiere Friday, June 16, at midnight ET on streaming and at 8 p.m. ET for linear viewers, with new episodes being released weekly on Fridays.

Outlander fans have a lot to look forward to with an extended 16-episode season, but each eight-episode half of the season will air separately, with the second half of the season premiering in 2024. Returning for Season 7 are stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

Newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter will also join the action in what Outlander executive producer Maril Davis called the "biggest season yet" in a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "This is our biggest season yet. We have so many storylines. So many different places. The trajectory – we cover so much terrain," she said. "I really feel sorry for our production designer, art department, costume designer and her team. It's such a huge season. We almost can't wrap our arms around it. It's not only the extra four episodes, it's just, the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

Outlander is coming to a climax as its eighth and final season looms. The series finale was announced in January, but there's more of Gabaldon's world in the works. The prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood was also announced in January and will focus on Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Gabaldon revealed on Twitter in 2020 that she was writing a story about Jamie's parents, with Starz announcing in January it would be moving forward with the highly-anticipated prequel. "We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement at the time.