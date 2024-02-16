'Outer Banks' Star Arrested After Attacking Hospital Staff

Austin North is behind bars after a bizarre incident at an emergency room. The Outer Banks actor was in UMC Hospital on Feb. 13 in Las Vegas when he reportedly attacked several emergency room staffers and had to be constrained. TMZ obtained a police report where officers were dispatched for reports of an assault and battery. Multiple alleged victims were interviewed. Several couple nurses and a phlebotomist say they had been struck by North in a random attack. They claim he was punching and shoving all three of them unwarranted.

North is alleged to have punched one nurse in the head, shoved another nurse in the face, and pushed the phlebotomist into a table. The phlebotomist claims they used a tray nearby to smack North in the head in self-defense.

Security officers jumped in to restrain North, but in the process, he allegedly attacked a final person. He was eventually handcuffed to a gurney in the hospital. When cops arrived, North was read his Miranda rights as they were arresting him for battery. Sources say he answered "yes" when asked if he understood what was happening during the arrest. He has since been released on bond.

Outside of Outer Banks, the 27-year-old is best known for starring in the Disney Channel original series I Didn't Do It. He also had guest appearances in Kickin' It, General Hospital, A.N.T. Farm, Jessie, and See Dad Run.