'Outer Banks' Fans Get Early Good News on Show's Future

Netflix subscribers will be returning to the Outer Banks for another season of romance, mystery, and drama. Netflix's hit teen drama Outer Banks has officially been renewed for Season 4. The renewal news, which comes just days ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Feb. 23, was shared by the cast during Saturday's Poguelandia Fan Event in Huntington Beach, California, Deadline confirmed.

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular," series co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

First debuting on the streaming service in April 2020, Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows the "Pogues," a tight-knit group of teens who live in the Outer Banks. After a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, a chain of illicit events is set off that takes them on adventures they will never forget, forcing them to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure.

Season 3, set to drop Thursday, per the official synopsis, "finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), and Drew Starkey (Rafe). The series was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, all three of whom are confirmed to be back as executive producers and showrunners for Season 4. The first two seasons are streaming on Netflix, with Season 3 scheduled to premiere Thursday. Season 4 does not yet have a tentative premiere date.