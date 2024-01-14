'Seinfeld' Actor Dead at 71: Peter Crombie Played 'Crazy' Joe Davola'

Seinfeld fans are mourning the loss of a key actor from the show's history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Crombie has died at 71. Crombie is best known as "Crazy" Joe Davola in season 4 of Seinfeld, memorably menacing Jerry Seinfeld and his group after a slew of pitfalls throughout the season.

Crombie's ex-wife took to social media to share the news, also telling TMZ that he suffered from a brief illness but still left a shock with his passing so suddenly. "It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning," Nadine Kijner wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver . So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul."

Crombie played Davola on Seinfeld in 1992, recurring across five episodes that included a classic about the pilot of the show's fictional sitcom "Jerry," and a very creepy encounter with Elaine that helped to finish out his storyline.

The actor wasn't only known for his time on Seinfeld, though, and enjoyed a long career throughout. On television he appeared on Perfect Strangers, As the World Turns, Law & Order, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue and Walker, Texas Ranger.

His film credits feature even more memorable roles, including Born on the Fourth of July, The Doors, Rising Son, Natural Born Killers, Seven, and A Walton Easter. The last two are definitely a double-feature viewing you need for the holiday, so take note.

According to TMZ, Crombie left acting behind around 2000, ending with 35 acting credits to his name. "He was the kindest most caring, giving, considerate man. He was loved by everybody, generous and never had anything bad to say about anyone," his ex wife added while speaking with the outlet.

TMZ adds that friend Bill Stetz called Crombie a "gentle and loyal friend of soft words and expressive work as an actor and a writer." Rest in peace.