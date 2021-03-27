'Out of the Box' Hosts Reunite for TikTok Duet of 'The Goodbye Song'

✖

TikTok brought together two unforgettable faces for 90s kids this week — Tony James and Vivian Bayubay of Out of the Box. The two children's show hosts made a Duet video on TikTok singing "The Goodbye Song" together. Even after all these years, their timing and harmonies were perfect together.

James started things off with a video of himself drumming on a cardboard box and singing his part of "The Goodbye Song" as he did at the end of the show from 1998 to 2004. Bayubay followed up a few days later, adding her part including some ambitious harmonies and the percussive snap of her fingers and clap of her hands. The video got over 500,000 likes and over 29,000 comments on TikTok, as more and more users find these figures from their childhood on the social media app.

"Y'all have no idea how much I needed this today," one fan commented. "I've been having the hardest week of my life. I was praying for one hint of joy and this was it." Another person added: "I'm 30 years old... I'm 30 years old... I can control my emotions... *cries and scream sings along.*"

Both James and Bayubay are relative newcomers to TikTok, joining the app only weeks ago. However, for those that grew up with Out of the Box, they are unforgettable. The two co-hosted the children's show for six years, leading viewers through games, crafts, sing-alongs and stories. Generally, each episode ended with "The Goodbye Song."

Out of the Box aired on Playhouse Disney in the U.S., and was based on a series of books by author Douglas Love. Love executive produced the TV show well, and the set comprising the painted cardboard clubhouse known as "The Box" was built in a New York City studio.

Out of the Box is having a bit of a resurgence now since it is included on Disney+. Some who grew up with the show are revisiting it or sharing it with the children in their lives. Others are just diving into it as adults for a full re-watch.

Both James and Bayubay are best-known for Out of the Box to this day, though they have other high-profile projects under their belts as well. James continues to work on music and perform in bands that perform on TV, at award shows or on late-night TV. Meanwhile, Bayubay is active on Instagram with content that is not unlike Out of the Box — craft ideas, tutorials and sing-alongs.



Out of the Box is streaming now on Disnye+.