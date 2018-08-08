Oscars New ‘Popular Film’ Category Not so Popular on Social Media

The Academy Awards board has announced plans to include a new “popular film” category, and the move is not so popular with social media users.

“The Oscars are suppose to be the night to celebrate filmmaking,” one person tweeted. “It’s genuinely disgusting to think that the Academy is choosing to push aside all of those who work so hard to create these films, and just make it a night about fame and popularity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is already an award for popular films,” another person mused. “It’s called ‘money.’ I have no particular problem with the other new Oscar moves–to insist on a three-hour show (whatever) and to move it a couple of weeks earlier (won’t help a thing but won’t hurt anything).”

I know it’s pretentious but I find it disappointing they’re now giving Oscars to so-called “popular” movies. Oscars only deserve to be given to beloved cinematic classics like Crash — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 8, 2018

“My main Oscar problem: Could they find no other word than “popular” to name the award? I’d take “franchise” or “big-budget” or “genre” or… something describing quality and not box office,” someone else wondered.

the Oscars is adding a Best Popular Film category to be determined thru a combination of box office, fan voting, and number of a films costars bullied off social media due to constant death threats from racist trolls — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 8, 2018

” ‘The Oscars are creating a special category for Outstanding Popular Film’ is the most withering insult I’ve ever heard,” another Twitter user commented.

Finally the Oscars will be giving a statue based on popularity so that those poor mountains of box office money won’t be lonely anymore — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 8, 2018

It wasn’t just film fans and critics that commented on the change, as some actors have shared their thoughts as well.

“The film business passed away today with the announcement of the ‘popular’ film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years,” actor Rob Lowe said half-jokingly. “It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration.”

The film business passed away today with the announcement of the “popular” film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 8, 2018

In addition to the new category, the Academy board also revealed that the next Oscar awards telecast will be shortened to three hours. There does not appear to be any social media backlash regarding this particular change.