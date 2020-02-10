Oscars 2020: Stars Shout for Academy to Relight Stage After ‘Parasite’ Cast Cut off During Speech

The 92nd Academy Awards’ audience wasn’t about to let Parasite‘s moment end just because of time on the clock! After the Bong Joon-ho film was named Best Picture in a historic moment for the first non-English speaking movie to win the Academy’s highest award, the cast’s speeches overran their allotted time and the backstage crew began to turn down the microphone and dim the lights. The star-studded audience wasn’t having that, however, and a group chanted, “Up! Up! Up!” until the lights were turned back up and the Parasite cast was allowed to continue their celebration.

Parasite swept the Oscars this year, going into the awards ceremony with six nominations and walking away with wins in the four major categories: Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, International Feature Film and Best Picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During his acceptance speech for Best Director, Joon-ho paid tribute to fellow nominees Martin Scorsese, nominated for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino, nominated for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Todd Phillips, nominated for Joker and Sam Mendes, nominated for 1917.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘The most personal is the most creative,’” he said while accepting the award. “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.”

“When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list,” he continued. “He’s here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.”

“And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire,” Joon-ho added. “If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you.”

He concluded with a final quote that had the internet exploding with joy, signing off with, “Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images