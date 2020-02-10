Oscars 2020: Sid Haig Missing From ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

As the Oscars paid tribute to a number of icons who died over the last year, the In Memoriam segment of the 92nd Oscars on Sunday night notably omitted horror icon Sid Haig. Accompanied by Grammy-winner Billie Eilish singing The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” the video segment paid tribute to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglass, though Haig, who was known for his portrayal Captain Spaulding in a number of films, was left out, something fans were quick to notice.

Best known for portraying the psychotic clown Captain Spaulding in 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses, 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects, and 2019’s 3 From Hell, Haig passed away in late September of cardiorespiratory arrest at the age of 80.

For some, the omission of Haig’s name in the In Memorium, which also failed to mention 90210 star Luke Perry, Descendants lead Cameron Boyce, and film, television and stage actor-writer-comedian Orson Bean, was a point of contention.

“Sid Haig being left out of the Oscar’s In Memoriam was an unbelievably s–y Hollywood thing to do,” wrote one fan.

“[The Academy] you dropped the ball big time last night!” added another. “How do you leave [Sid Haig] out of the in memoriam segment?!?! He was an American treasure.”

“So sad the Oscar’s memoriam couldn’t even bother to Consider [Sid Haig] in it,” tweeted someone else. “That’s LOW. Hes done more for his fans than half the rich elites in that room [Oscars 2020] a–holes.”

“I hate to bitch about the In Memoriam segment of the [Oscars] every year so I’m not even going to,” commented another. “Just want to say RIP Sid Haig, an acting legend who will be forever missed by so many. Never forget Sid Haig.”

Born Sidney Eddy Mosesian, the son of an electrician, Haig’s decades-long career began when he landed a role in Jack Hill’s UCLA student film The Host. He would go on to star in a number of high-profile films, including 1968’s Spider Baby, 1973’s Coffy, and 1974’s Foxy Brown. Haig’s other credits include roles in Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, and more.