Oscars 2020: Kristen Wiig’s Dress Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Viewers

The 2020 Oscars ceremony featured a number of wild celebrity fashion choices, but none more […]

The 2020 Oscars ceremony featured a number of wild celebrity fashion choices, but none more eye-catching than Kristen Wiig‘s look. The dress donned by the Saturday Night Live alum sparked a tone of hilarious reactions from viewers, including one user who said, “Kristen Wigg’s dress looks like a lasagna.” Another user added, “Kristen Wiig looks like a fish we have yet to discover.”

“Kristen wiig looks like the inside of a carwash,” someone else said, while one more user joked, “Kristen Wiig lookin like a SNACK….. that snack being lasagna.”

