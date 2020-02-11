Oscars 2020: Kristen Wiig’s Dress Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Viewers

The 2020 Oscars ceremony featured a number of wild celebrity fashion choices, but none more eye-catching than Kristen Wiig‘s look. The dress donned by the Saturday Night Live alum sparked a tone of hilarious reactions from viewers, including one user who said, “Kristen Wigg’s dress looks like a lasagna.” Another user added, “Kristen Wiig looks like a fish we have yet to discover.”

And the Kristen Wiig dress memes start in 3…….2……1………. #Oscars2020 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) February 10, 2020

“Kristen wiig looks like the inside of a carwash,” someone else said, while one more user joked, “Kristen Wiig lookin like a SNACK….. that snack being lasagna.”

Scroll down to read more reactions to Wiig’s dress from viewers, and let us know in the comments what you think of the look.

kristen wiig as arca album covers: thread pic.twitter.com/EBY09aaDPP — giabuchi (@jaboukie) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish’s confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig looking like a hot piece of lasagna. #oscars pic.twitter.com/lWYhOQJWOO — Fern (@littlefern16) February 10, 2020

I wanted to see somebody in this Valentino dress (spring 2020’ couture) SOOOOOO bad, and unexpectedly Kristen Wiig SERVED! Love that she committed to the opera gloves too. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/8kSO441cHK — Shelton Griffith (@flyrebel) February 10, 2020

kristen wiig proudly flaunting her nudibranch heritage #oscars pic.twitter.com/6KSC2gBwkm — Ethan Hardy (@ethanhardy) February 10, 2020

No need to wear a #KristenWiig for disguise on the #redcarpet when you’re a camouflaged cuttlefish. pic.twitter.com/rh4c9K1L42 — Collin Gerard (@c_cube_review) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig … dress … I know I’ve seen that somewhere…. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/op8ULpEZE8 — HotAir1028 (@HAir1028) February 10, 2020

shoutout to kristen wiig for coming as my endometrial polyps pic.twitter.com/CyssGJFw0H — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) February 10, 2020

Petition for Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig to host the #Oscars next year! #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/vWpU3oFeqe — 🌹 (@geailawrencee) February 10, 2020

kristen wiig. in THIS dress. nothing left to say#Oscars pic.twitter.com/oT4MA1DN7C — clarice (@barrybIock) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig is dressed as the Sandra Bullock character from Minions tonight. pic.twitter.com/kH7SdX4db6 — Justin❄️ (@official_jrizz) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig looking like a lasagna noodle at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dzk4IeqTOa — Cara Stewart (@cara_stewart33) February 10, 2020

I love the inspiration for Kristen Wiig’s dress 😍 pic.twitter.com/Nu5hS2U1lg — spy dad mitchell (@classicmerm) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig lookin like a sexy lasagna slice #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/9mWB3H6I39 — James Elias Island (@james_e_island) February 10, 2020

I’m not a fashion or comedy expert, but I can confidently say Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s dresses are funnier than their act. pic.twitter.com/5PhlypGlek — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig looks cute tonight. pic.twitter.com/fkHt6KKTBk — Stephanie @ Shocking Gasp 🌈 (@MsNerdyNurse) February 10, 2020