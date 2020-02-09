Oscars 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The biggest night in Hollywood is just around the corner, and with 1917, Little Women, The Irishman, Joker, and Parasite all competing to take home Best Picture, the 92nd Academy Awards are a must-watch. Broadcasting live from the Dolby theater, Oscars 2020 will air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, though the night will kick off with coverage from the red carpet set to air on E! beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Of course, those without cable aren’t out of luck, as there are plenty of ways to tune into the awards ceremony, which will go without a host for the second year in a row, without a cable subscription. ABC will also be streaming the live broadcast of the Oscars on the ABC website, though a cable log in is required.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, viewers can tune in via DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV, which carry ABC in most cities. Don’t have a subscription to any of those services? Don’t worry! All of them offer a seven-day free trial, meaning that you can sign up now and cancel your subscription after the show is over!

According to CNET, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T Watch Now, and Philo don’t carry ABC.

This year’s nominees include a roster of heavy-hitting names, with Netflix, in a surprise, dominating the playing field with a total of 24 nominations, with the streamer’s film The Irishman nominated in several categories, including Best Picture. Meanwhile, Joker took him the most nominations at 11, with 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all racking up 10 nomination.

This year’s list of presenters includes a melee of talents, with James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Kristen Wiig all set to take the stage.

Those tuning in will also be treated to several performances, with all five nominees for Best Original Song – Elton John (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman), Cynthia Erivo (“Stand Up” from Harriet), Idina Menzel (“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2), Chrissy Metz (“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough) and Randy Newman (“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4) – set to perform.

The Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet will air at 6:30 p.m. ET.