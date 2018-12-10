Oscars 2019: Patton Oswalt Sidesteps After Stephen King Lobbies for Him to Host

Author Stephen King nominated Patton Oswalt to host the Oscars in February, but the beloved comedian told TMZ he thinks someone younger should host the awards show.

“Hey, Oscar, two words for ya: PATTON OSWALT. [He’s] funny, sharp-tongued, and he knows film,” King tweeted Friday.

Oswalt said “of course” he would be interested in hosting the show as a big movie fan. However, he thinks someone else should host.

“Academy, hire Tiffany Haddish or Billy Eichner,” Oswalt said when TMZ asked for a message to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. “They’re both really brilliant and they’re ready.”

Haddish’s name has been floated around, as has Eichner’s. However, Eichner endorsed Wanda Sykes on Twitter. In another message, Eichner also joked, “I will not rest until the Oscars are hosted by the cast of Love Simon, the ghost of Harvey Milk and the entire executive board of Planned Parenthood.”

Last week, the Academy and ABC hired Kevin Hart to host, but Hart resigned after his years-old homophobic Twitter jokes resurfaced. On Thursday, Hart finally apologized for the jokes and withdrew from the hosting job.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart tweeted. “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Eichner was critical of Hart’s initial refusal to apologize, but said he appreciated Hart finally doing so.

“I’m no saint. We just wanted a little understanding, a little explanation. Apologies are tough – they leave you vulnerable. Toxic masculinity is real. I deal with it in my own way too,” Eichner wrote. “So on that note, I appreciate @KevinHart4real apologizing. And apology accepted. That’s all.”

King and other Hollywood celebrities have picked their favorites to host the Oscars, but there is still no frontrunner. Radar Online claimed Eddie Murphy was approached, but Murphy has also made controversial jokes in the past. Murphy was also supposed to host in 2012, but turned the Academy down after producer Brett Rattner resigned after he was caught using homophobic slurs. At the last moment, the Academy was forced to ask Billy Crystal back.

The Hart debacle also inspired Nick Cannon to go digging into the pasts of other comedians who made jokes with homophobic slurs, including Sarah Silverman.

The 91st Academy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 24.

Photo credit: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images