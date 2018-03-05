Oscars 2018: Social Media Amazed By Oscars Stage Design

The 90th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California Sunday night. And from the first moment the camera started rolling, fans were awestruck by the design of this year’s award show’s stage.

Jimmy Kimmel entered the the stage as it resembled the inside of a geode. But as the panels quickly turned and moved the stage transformed, resembling an elegant ballroom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Social media quickly commented on stage’s unique look.

That #Oscars stage is nuts! Is #BlackPanther gonna have his next fight there? pic.twitter.com/VBokh7guNG — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 5, 2018

The stage went from Elsa’s Ice Palace to the Ballroom at the Beast’s Castle REAL QUICK. #Oscars — Stephanie Styles (@StefunnyStyles) March 5, 2018

Thrilled that the stage got vajazzled for the occasion!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6UNFhARII6 — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 5, 2018

The #Oscars stage is if the Eye of Sauron was a contestant on Drag Race. pic.twitter.com/bqVJZ5ljJN — Kate, But the Tired Version (@Ardeospina) March 5, 2018

I have close to zero interest in the Oscars but the stage is very sparkly and pretty — Sally Sunshine (@rebelheartraven) March 5, 2018

“F— that’s such a cool stage,” a user by the name of Dani wrote.

“The stage went from Elsa’s Ice Palace to the Ballroom at the Beast’s Castle REAL QUICK,” Stephanie Styles tweeted.

“The [Oscars] stage is if the Eye of Sauron was a contestant on Drag Race,” another wrote.

“I have close to zero interest in the Oscars but the stage is very sparkly and pretty,” Sally Sunshine wrote.

Kimmel opened up his monologue with jokes about the financial success of Wonder Woman and Black Panther.

“I remember a time when the major studios didn’t believe a woman or a minority could open a super hero movie — and the reason I remember that time is because it was March of last year,” Kimmel said.

He then went on to address last year’s infamous flub during the Best Picture Oscar announcement, where the wrong envelope was handed out and La La Land was accidentally named the winner.

“What happened last year was unfortunate,” Kimmel said.

Fans watching at home have already taken notice that the envelopes are different this year, with much larger type on the paper to avoid another slip-up.

He also took shots at disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, as well as the current presidential administration.

“We don’t make films like Call Me By Your Name for money,” Kimmel joked. “We make them to upset Mike Pence.”