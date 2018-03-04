Oscars Red Carpet 2018: Stars Arrive at Academy Awards

The 90th Academy Awards are getting started and some stars are already walking down the red carpet.

The first wave of celebrities to walk the red carpet were those covering the events, including E! News’ Giuliana Rancic, who wore a floral, white and beige dress. She also wore small diamond earrings and a large diamond ring, notes the Daily Mail.

Maria Menounos wore a beautiful black dress, with a top knot hairdo.

Singer Sofia Carson wore a flowing red dress with a cape.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year, which featured the infamous wrong Best Picture winner announced at the end. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are returning to announce the Best Picture winner, and hopefully nothing will go wring this time.

The most-nominated film this year is Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water with 13, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The Shape of Water and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are the frontrunners for Best Picture, although Jordan Peele’s Get Out is considered a possible spoiler.

While the Oscars are supposed to be about the films, audiences will be watching at home to see how the Oscars reacts to the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up Initiative.

Hollywood has been rocked by several sexual harassment scandals since dozens of women accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment. The issue has also hit the red carpet, as E! Network host Ryan Seacrest himself was accused of sexual harassment by a former stylist. He has denied those claims and E! said its independent investigation cleared him.

