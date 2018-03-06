Donald Trump Slams Oscars: ‘We Don’t Have Stars Anymore – Except Your President’

President Donald Trump is slamming the Oscars and suggesting that the reason ratings were so low is because of the lack of star power.

On Tuesday morning, among tweets about DACA, fake news, and North Korea, the president couldn’t resist taking a moment to mock the lowest-rated Oscars and Hollywood elites, claiming that he is the only true star.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

The 90th Academy Awards on Sunday fell to an all-time low, marking the least-watched Oscars ceremony with only 26.5 million viewers tuning in, representing a 19% drop from last year’s award show.

The nearly four-hour-long ABC telecast, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, drew in an 18.9 overnight rating, which was down 16% from the 2017 ceremony’s 22.4 overnight rating. In the final analysis, the 2017 ceremony notched a 9.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and earned 32.9 million viewers. ABC has not released the 18-49 demographic data for Sunday’s show and Nielsen will not publish the data until Tuesday.

The Oscars have not had more than 40 million viewers since the 2014 ceremony, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, when 43.7 million viewers tuned in. In fact, only three of the last 10 Oscar ceremonies have had over 40 million viewers.

The Oscars were just the latest awards show to see a dip in the ratings. The Golden Globes earned a 5.0 18-49 rating and 19 million viewers in January, an 11% drop in the demographic and 5% drop in total viewers, Variety reported.

Also in January, the Grammys collapsed, earning an all-time low 5.9 rating in the key demographic. It had 19.81 million viewers, its worst number since 2008 and a 24% drop from last year.