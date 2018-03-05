Oscars 2018: 9 Memorable Audience Reactions

Now that the 2018 Oscars have all been given out, it is time to revisit some of the most memorable audience reactions of the night.

Whether they are cheering for a friend who won, or just laughing at a joke by the host, The Academy Awards is always producing some great audience reactions.

Some will remember that the 2017 Oscars gave us that hilarious meme of Nicole Kidman clapping very awkwardly.

Maybe the most infamous situation from the 2007 Academy Awards, however, was the Best Picture mix-up that led to La La Land being named the winner when in reality it was Moonlight that won.

That faux pas led to some incredible reactions from the audience.

The 2018 Oscars served up great ones as well, and THR compiled many of them together.

Scroll down for our adapted list of the most memorable audience reactions of the 2018 Academy Awards show!

Sam Rockwell wins best supporting actor, Willem Dafoe beems with pride

Sam Rockwell and Willem Dafoe were up against one another for the Best Supporting Actor award.

Rockwell was nominated for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Dafoe for his role in The Florida Project.

Everyone would love it if all the nominees could win but, unfortunately, there can be only one, and this time is was Rockwell.

Dafoe looked on proudly as Rockwell accepted the award, grinning from ear to ear.

Frances McDormand during Sam Rockwell’s acceptance speech

Willem Dafoe was not the only one excited for Sam Rockwell to take home the Oscar trophy.

His Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri co-star Frances McDormand also beamed with joy when he won.

She would later go on to win the Best Actress award for her role in the film.

Jennifer Garner gets serious

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

No one seems to know why, but at one point during the Oscars ceremony, Jennifer Garner’s face reflected that a wave of realization had washed over her.

In the clip seen above, she goes from happy to “NASA technician who just realized an asteroid the size of Texas is hurtling toward earth” in a matter of milliseconds.

Meryl Streep joking with Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish joked around with Meryl Streep while presenting the award for Best Documentary Short, and people loved it.

At one point, Haddish said, “Hi, Meryl! I want you to be my momma one day.” Streep responded elegantly and playfully.

Jordan Peele wins Best Original Screenplay, Daniel Kaluuya and Chelsea Peretti rejoice

The 2018 Academy Awards saw actor/comedian turned writer/director Jordan Peele become the first black screenwriter to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Peele won for the film Get Out, and the star of the movie Daniel Kaluuya, as well as Peele’s wife, comedian/actress Chelsea Peretti, were incredibly excited and happy to see him earn the trophy.

Viola Davis dancing to “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman

Every year, the Oscars presents performances by the nominees for Best Original Song.

This year, while Keala Settle was performing “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman, Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis was dancing like no one was watching.

Or, maybe she was dancing like everyone was watching? Either way, no one in the crowd was more moved by the performance than she was.

Meryl Streep after Jodie Foster appeared on crutches saying Streep “I, Tonya-ed” her

Oscar-winning actresses Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence came out to present the award for Best Supporting Actress.

They had a little fun with the presentation, however, as Foster came out on crutches and when Lawrence asked what happened, Foster replied, “Streep!”

“She I, Tonya’d me,” the actress then joked. Lawrence quipped back that Streep “tripped” her once.

Greta Gerwig during Guillermo del Toro’s Best Director acceptance speech

The 2018 Oscar for Best Director went to Guillermo del Toro for his film The Shape of Water. This was his fourth nomination and his first win.

The only female nominee in the Best Director category, Greta Gerwig was nominated for her work on the film Lady Bird.

While she did not win the award, it was clear that she was elated for del Toro, as she mouthed the words, “I love him,” during his acceptance speech.

Standing ovation for Frances McDormand’s Best Actress speech

One of the most memorable moments of the entire evening was when Frances McDormand won the Best Actress award for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

During her acceptance speech, McDormand asked that every female nominated across every category stand up.

They did, and the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. This was one Oscar reaction no one will ever forget.