Macaulay Culkin Jokes About Being Left off Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Again

Macaulay Culkin was live-tweeting the 90th Academy Awards Sunday night, and celebrated not being mentioned during the “In Memoriam” segment.

“I’m bummed this is the FOURTH year in a row I was left out of the In Memoriam #Oscars #NotDeadYet,” the Home Alone actor tweeted.

While he celebrated not being mentioned, others were surprised by seemingly glaring omissions. Oscar-winner Dorothy Malone, director Tobe Hooper, actors John Gavin and Adam West and actresses Rose Marie and Nanette Fabray were all missing from the segment.

The 37-year-old Culkin also had plenty of other jokes for the ceremony.

“Congratulations to Jordan Peele for finally getting his Gremlins movie made! #Oscars,” he wrote after Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out. “And Key was pretty all right in those superbowl commercials.”

“What CAN’T Jennifer Lawrence do? Return my calls for starters,” he also wrote when Lawrence presented Best Actor to Gary Oldman with Jodie Foster.

“Other than the Emoji Movie, The Post is the best movie about social media this year,” he joked about Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture nominee.

“Water takes the shape of whatever container it is in, this entire movie is horse s—,” Culkin wrote after Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water won Best Picture.

Culkin also took a dig at Casey Affleck, writing, “Casey Affleck couldn’t make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s.”

Affleck was accused of sexual misconduct in 2010, and won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2017. He chose not to attend the Oscars this year, as the ceremony highlighted the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up initiative. Affleck reached out-of-court settlements with the two women who accused him of misconduct, but denied the claims.

Culkin also posted pictures of himself watching the show at home while wearing a tuxedo.

The Home Alone actor, who dodged death hoaxes after tabloid photos showed him looking gaunt, has looked much healthier in recent photos. He now runs his own podcast and the humor site BunnyEars.com. The site’s slogan is “Burning Through Home Alone Money Since 2018.”

