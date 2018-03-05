See What Happens During Oscars Commercial Breaks

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on during an Oscars commercial break, here’s your answer.

During first commercial break, Timothee Chalamet goes to Saoirse Ronan for big hug. Then she goes to hug/talk to his mom. Super sweet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QZWa9Frbe9 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 5, 2018

Many of the attendees of the Academy Awards ceremony took to social media to let viewers at home see and hear exactly what happens when the cameras are off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What do people in the audience do during the commercial breaks at the Oscars? Well, Willem Dafoe was just seen buying some guy a soda,” one person joked.

Meryl & Matthew McConaughey catching up through commercial break. Meryl, Matthew, Matthew, Meryl. #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Wzt4qCei4J — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 5, 2018

“During commercial, some stars mingle: [Allison Janney] came over to talk to [Octavia Spencer]. They’re both on the ground level at the [Oscars],” someone else described.

Essentially, it sounds as if the commercial breaks offer those in attendance to relax a little and interact with their fellow nominees and friends.

I’m like official commercial breaker reporter (stalker?): Saoirse, Frances, Megan Ellison chatting then Saoirse goes to hug @maryjblige after performance and after her category best supporting actress is announced pic.twitter.com/B7VoABtW56 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 5, 2018

“Wanna know what happens during commercial breaks at [Oscars]? Nothing. Small talk in audience while onstage, stagehands scramble,” Variety’s senior VP Tim Gray tweeted.

The big event went down in Los Angeles, California on March 4, and was hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel hosted the awards show in 2017 as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.

The big winner of the night was the Guillermo del Toro film, The Shape of Water. It took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Score and Best Production Design.

Additionally, del Toro won Best Director for his work on the film.

The next biggest winner was the Christopher Nolan WWII film Dunkirk, which won three awards: Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing.

Awards in the acting categories were partially aligned, with Frances McDormand winning Best Actress and Sam Rockwell winning Best Supporting Actor, both for the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Finally, the Best Actor Oscar went to Gary Oldman for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and Allison Janney won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in I, Tonya.