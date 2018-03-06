Anna Faris Congratulates ‘Mom’ Co-Star Allison Janney on Oscar Win

Film and television actress Allison Janney won an Academy Award for the first time in her career on Sunday. And based on her reaction, nobody could be prouder of her than her Mom co-star Anna Faris.

Faris posted a photo with Janney holding the actress’s Oscar award.

“Allison won!!! And I got to hold it!!!!! It’s heavy as s—!!!” Faris wrote.

Janney won the Oscar for Best Supporting actress for her role as LaVona Golden in I, Tonya, beating out Mary J. Blige, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalf and Octavia Spencer to bring home the gold.

Janney said in an interview with reporters after the show that she doesn’t think the award will go to her head, given the hard work she still has to put in on the CBS sitcom Mom.

“I have to be at a table read for Mom at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning so I am going right back to work,” Janney said, according to PEOPLE. “I am so happy that I have a job to go to after something like this because it can go to your head.

“I’m happy I have the people at Mom to lift me up and keep me going and keep me focused. I’m just happy to have a job to go to tomorrow. This was extraordinary,” she added.

Janney’s long list of awards also includes seven Primetime Emmy Award wins off 13 nominations — four for her role on West Wing, two for Mom and one for her guest actress role in Masters of Sex.

Mom is currently in its fifth season on CBS, with 101 episodes already to its name.

Faris’ acting career outside of Mom has slowed down in recent years, with her only film credits in the last five years being The Dictator, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, 22 Jump Street, Keanu, and The Emoji Movie. She’s set to star in the comedy Overboard alongside Eugenio Derbez in April of this year.

Other winners at Sunday’s Oscars included Gary Oldman winning Best Actor for his role in Darkest Hour, Frances McDormand winning Best Actress and Sam Rockwell winning Best Supporting Actor, both starring in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Shape of Water took home the most awards with four Oscars off 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Guillermo Del Toro), Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

I, Tonya, the biographical film on figure skater Tonya Harding, finished with three nominations, as Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Actress and Tatiana S. Riegel was picked for Best Film Editing.