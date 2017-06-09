‘Orange Is The New Black’ Cliffhanger Finally Resolved

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead For Orange Is The New Black Season 5!

As the fourth season of Orange is the New Black came to a close, fans were left with a major cliffhanger. Now, with the fifth season finally hitting Netflix, the problem has been solved. We know what Daya did with the gun.

If you recall, season four ended with the Litchfield on the brink of a riot, and Daya in total control of the institution’s future.

With a crowd of inmates behind her, egging her on, Daya had a gun pointed at the guard they call Humps. The man was on his knees, at the total mercy of the prisoners. Then, just like that, the season was over.

In the first few minutes of seasons five, we are finally able to see what happened. Fortunately there was no time jumps or odd pacing, and the new episode picks up precisely where the last season left off.

After thinking about her decision for a long time, Daya decides to pull the trigger. However, she doesn’t choose to kill Humps like her friends were hoping she would. Daya shot Humps in the leg and spared his life.

While this was a merciful gesture, the act still did enough to change the course of history at Litchfield. After the gun went off, a riot ensued, and the prison has been turned into utter chaos.

This season literally got started with a bang. Hopefully, as fans continue to binge through the brand new episodes, the riot will come to some kind of resolution.

All five seasons of Orange is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix